Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

