Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.