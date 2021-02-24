Brokers Offer Predictions for Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $56.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.