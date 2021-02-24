Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.50

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 35534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.16.

The company has a market cap of C$168.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.04.

About Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

