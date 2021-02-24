Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.23

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 2567179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,185.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 589,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

