Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.30

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$55.30, with a volume of 963981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.36.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$83.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

