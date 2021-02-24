Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.42

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.42 and traded as high as C$67.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$66.70, with a volume of 195,185 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$66.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

