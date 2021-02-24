Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

