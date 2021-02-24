Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BEP.UN traded down C$1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.47. 484,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$29.16 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

