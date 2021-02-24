Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.54

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.54 and traded as high as C$19.98. Brookfield Renewable Power Fund shares last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 650 shares.

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Company Profile (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

