Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

BRKS traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. 602,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,001. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

