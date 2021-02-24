Brooktree Capital Management Sells 4,102 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

