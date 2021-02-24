Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.26

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 17183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

