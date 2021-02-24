Bsr Reit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

