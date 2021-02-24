BTIG Research Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $80.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $123,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

