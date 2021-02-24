Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.23

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $272.23 and last traded at $272.17, with a volume of 11018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

