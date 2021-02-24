Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading Up 9.1%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 17,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 35,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

