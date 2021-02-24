Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.15

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BY. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $777.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

