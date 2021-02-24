Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.28 ($0.08), with a volume of 386,981 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £28.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.18.

About Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

