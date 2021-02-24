Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $83.08 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $83.08 million and approximately $96,636.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00411173 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.