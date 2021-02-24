Bytom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.58 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and $48.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00361601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,658,533,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,248,082 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

