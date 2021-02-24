C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.65

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 64954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$140.78 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

About C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

