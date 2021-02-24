Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 9,805,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

