Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at TD Securities

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COG. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of COG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 420,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

