Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Trading Up 6.3%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.20. 9,805,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,839,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

