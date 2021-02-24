Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 11%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 363,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 322,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.