Cadence Capital Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.54.
About Cadence Capital
