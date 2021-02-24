Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS):

2/23/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Cadence Design Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Cadence Design Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

CDNS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems Inc alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.