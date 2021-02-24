Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $140.20 and last traded at $139.42. 3,097,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,592,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

