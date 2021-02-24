Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $81,932,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $70,075,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

