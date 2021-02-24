Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRNCY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

