Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading 13.4% Higher

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price traded up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. 5,825,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,557,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

