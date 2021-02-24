Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $10.16. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 258,708 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

