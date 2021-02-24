California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,954 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

