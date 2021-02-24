California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,847 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,897 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Altair Engineering worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,468.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,009 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,923. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

ALTR opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.95 and a beta of 1.53.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

