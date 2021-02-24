California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 39,646 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of WesBanco worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 389,717 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 362,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

