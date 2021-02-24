California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,905 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,438,000 after buying an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.39.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.