California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,984 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

