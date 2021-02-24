California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of BOX worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in BOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 50.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

