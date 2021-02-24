California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after buying an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,592.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

