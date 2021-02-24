California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Independent Bank worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independent Bank by 175.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

