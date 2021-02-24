California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Cogent Communications worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 418.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 19.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cogent Communications by 224.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

