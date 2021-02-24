California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,603 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Canadian Solar worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

