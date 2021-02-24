California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of J & J Snack Foods worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.82 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $176.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

