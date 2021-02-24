California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

