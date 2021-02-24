California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,617 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

