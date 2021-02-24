California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,617 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.
