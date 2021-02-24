California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE SHO opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

