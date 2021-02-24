California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Teradata worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Teradata by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TDC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,721 shares of company stock worth $2,605,215. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

