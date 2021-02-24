California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.84 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Korn Ferry worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

