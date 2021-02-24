California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

