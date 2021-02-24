California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Forward Air worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $355,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,365 shares of company stock worth $1,803,450. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.